“It’s not fair” – Mo Salah on missing out on the FIFA World 11 team to Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandowski and Messi

Mo Salah’s talents are undoubted in world football and when he missed out on the FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11, it was a huge shock.

Speaking with dmc during an in-depth interview with Egyptian television, Our No.11 spoke about the decision for Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi, to be put ahead of him in the side.

The 29-year-old said: “I really don’t know, I don’t know the criteria of selection, I just saw I wasn’t on it and that’s it.

“Yes it does [bother me] but there is nothing I can do about it.

“If people believe I deserve it, and if the whole world is wondering how I’m not part of it, this to me is the most important thing.

“I don’t believe they have something personal against me, but I just think it’s not fair.

“But what can I do about it?”.

After missing out on the Ballon d’Or, many expected that the Egyptian King may not claim the top FIFA prize but for him to not be in the best team was ridiculous.

It’s a shame so much time has to be dedicated to why he misses out repeatedly and to see the Manchester United man ahead of him, just shows how wrong the organisers were on this one.

You can watch Salah’s thoughts on the World XI (at 42:48) via dmc on YouTube:

