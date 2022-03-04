‘Keep dreaming’ – Ex-Red loving life as his side reach an improbable French cup final

PSG have long been the dominant side in French football but this year’s cup final will not be played by them, with a former Liverpool player reaching the final himself.

Pedro Chirivella left Anfield for Nantes in 2020 and his side completed a famous victory over Monaco, to book their place in the French Cup final in May:

It seems to have been the week for penalties as our first-team won the Carabao Cup, Under 19’s progressed in the UEFA Youth League and that was also how Les Canaris secured their fate.

The 24-year-old took to his social media after the game, to write: ‘We keep dreaming 🔥Merci a tous pour le soutien. Vous êtes vraiment incroyable. Finale! (Thank you all for the support. You are truly amazing. Final!) 💛💚’.

An own-goal from former Everton man Djibril Sidibe helped put the Spaniard’s side back in the game and when it finished 2-2 on 90 minutes, penalties decided the match.

What a day for the young midfielder and let’s hope it’s a successful game for him against Nice, at the end of the season.

You can read the message on Chirivella’s Instagram page:

