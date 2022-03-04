Klopp says West Ham have ‘an unbelievable player’ in their ranks as he lauds ‘smart transfers’

Jurgen Klopp was keen to share praise for West Ham United’s recent recruitment efforts in his pre-match presser.

The German highlighted Liverpool-linked Jarrod Bowen ahead of the two sides’ upcoming meeting in the Premier League, describing the Englishman as ‘an unbelievable player’, as reported in a tweet by James Pearce.

Klopp asked about Moyes never winning at Anfield: "Long may that continue! He has made smart transfers. Bowen is an unbelievable player." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 4, 2022

The Merseysiders were understood to be intrigued by the 25-year-old in the summer, with it having been noted that the attacker was on the club’s transfer shortlist.

Having amassed a remarkable 23 goal contributions across 38 games (in all competitions), it’s certainly not difficult to understand why our recruitment team may be keeping a close eye on the No.20.

With a contract not set to expire until 2025 and a superb season to contend with on top of that, however, we can’t see Julian Ward and Co. being capable of snapping up the player without sanctioning an exorbitant fee.

At his current age, Bowen would fit the potential profile of a Liverpool-type signing, though the circumstances seem far from suitable with regard to a prospective switch at the end of the season.

