Klopp shares Firmino injury update ahead of upcoming West Ham clash

Liverpool have been beset by some selection concerns ahead of the hosting of West Ham at Anfield at the weekend, with Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Joel Matip all doubts.

Though unavailable for the Hammers’ visit, Jurgen Klopp did share that Bobby Firmino could be ready for some involvement in the Reds’ second leg Champions League tie with Inter Milan next week, as reported in a tweet by Neil Jones.

Klopp confirms Roberto Firmino should return to training on Sunday, so could be in contention for Inter game.#LFC 🔴 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 4, 2022

The club has suffered with some injury concerns of late, with Thiago Alcantara a big miss from the first-XI following his warm-up-related injury sustained ahead of the first whistle in the Carabao Cup final.

With the former Hoffenheim frontman not available for our return to league football and Diogo Jota having been permitted some cameo appearances of late, we’d expect Luis Diaz to hold on to his place in the front-three.

Having been integral in our prior meeting with the Serie A giants, we’ll be hoping our No.9 can deliver a similar kind of impact on the pitch if he is granted some playing time against Simone Inzaghi’s men.

For the meantime, however, it’s important we don’t lose sight of the title race and the opportunity to put some pressure on Manchester City with a big performance against West Ham.

