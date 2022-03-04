Klopp shares ‘really weird’ response to title race query as Liverpool have chance to close in on Man City

Jurgen Klopp was reluctant to be drawn into a debate over how his side would fare in the context of the title race ahead of Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with West Ham.

The Reds could cut the deficit to Manchester City down to three points if the hosts can secure the lion’s share of the spoils at the weekend.

“I have to be careful, whatever I say, some of you will make something really weird of it,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss told reporters in his pre-match presser.

“I enjoy the situation we are in, that’s true. What I don’t enjoy, but I understand as well that is normal, are the questions about it because constantly it’s considered that we’ve won the games already.

“There are always a lot of games in between.

“I really want to win tomorrow, really but if we lose, you’ll all sit here and tell me that the title race is over.”

With Manchester City not set to play in the Manchester derby until the day after, all eyes could very well be on the Cityzens provided that the Merseysiders are successful in their revenge mission against David Moyes’ men.

As far as the club will be concerned, the mantra of the next game and nothing but the next game will undoubtedly continue to reign supreme as we get deeper into the second-half of the season.

Nonetheless, excitement will more than build if we can keep up with the momentum we’ve gathered since the end of the winter break.

After a 3-2 defeat in London, we’ve no doubt the players will be keen to seek justice for a disappointing result in the capital earlier in the campaign.

You can watch the full press conference below:

