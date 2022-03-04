Liverpool finish in the top three for PL revenue with £83m disparity separating first and third

Liverpool’s revenue growth has culminated with the club amassing the third-highest revenue in the English top-flight behind Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

This comes courtesy of financial blogger, Swiss Ramble, who dissected the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Premier League outfits.

It’s further evidence of how well-run the Merseysiders have become following FSG’s takeover, with the side having enjoyed some superb growth in the commercial sector.

It’s difficult to judge Manchester City’s rise up the ranks in a similar manner given the controversy around the league leader’s sponsorship deals.

Given the lack of comparative funding, it’s remarkable that we’ve managed the keep the pace as far as such income is concerned, with shrewd transfers making a huge impact on the pitch.

If we can continue to identify the right targets at the right time – Luis Diaz being a recent example of our recruitment team’s sound eye – coupled with our business off the pitch, there’s no reason why we can’t continue to enjoy success and compete with the financial heavy-hitters of England and beyond.

One response to "Liverpool finish in the top three for PL revenue with £83m disparity separating first and third"

  1. City have a £67.5m per year ‘sponsorship’ with Etihad. They also lucrative deal with Etisalat, Visit Abu Dhabi and Emirates Palace. With backdoor support like that Liverpool have done remarkably well to keep pace. Given the way football will have to look at the way it’s clubs are owned and financed I wonder if Arab oil merchants like Abu Dhabi & the Saudis will move on?

