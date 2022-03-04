Liverpool predicted XI v West Ham: Attacker with one PL goal this term returns as Klopp names strong side

With a game in hand once again presenting Liverpool with the opportunity to close the gap to Manchester City down to three points, the club’s upcoming meeting with West Ham is of great significance.

Bearing in mind the last time Jurgen Klopp’s men faced a league opponent before the Cityzens were due to play – the English top-flight leaders went on to drop points to Tottenham – many will hope that a positive result against the Hammers could deliver a similar outcome.

One cup down, the Merseysiders will no doubt be on the hunt for further silverware after Taki Minamino’s double against Norwich kept the side’s hopes of a quadruple alive.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, Virgil van Dijk seems bolt-on to be joined in the centre of the backline with his main defensive partner this term in Joel Matip.

In the middle of the park, with Jordan Henderson having started two games in four days, we’d be far from surprised to see the skipper start on the bench with a midfield trio of Fabinho, Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott favoured.

Up top, it’ll be business as usual with Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah likely contenders to be given the nod.

Having produced some electric performances since his switch from the Primeira Liga, we’ll be hoping to see our latest signing expand on his one goal in the English top-flight thus far.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Trent, Fabinho, Keita, Elliott, Diaz, Mane, Salah

