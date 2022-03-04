Liverpool would have to fork out over £49m for Uruguayan international with only two fewer goals than Salah this season – report

Liverpool will reportedly be forced to cough up £49m-£57m for the services of Darwin Nunez in the summer.

This comes from A Bola (via Sport Witness), with the Portuguese outlet claiming that the expiring contracts of the club’s legacy forward line of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino will encourage the side to consider further potential additions.

The Reds are said to be in talks with the Egyptian international over the prospect of fresh terms, though there has yet to be a serious breakthrough in such discussions.

It remains unclear whether fans will still be able to enjoy the sight of our No.11 in the famous red shirt beyond the summer of 2023.

The arguments for either side have been thoroughly dealt with, though it would seem, in the eye of many a supporter, sheer lunacy to accept a future without the former Roma hitman in light of his potential longevity at the highest level of the game.

With 25 goals in all competitions – only two short of Salah’s total of 27 thus far – it’s possible that the recruitment may feel that they could replace the Egyptian’s goals with a signing of Nunez’s calibre in the long-run.

