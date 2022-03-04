Liverpool’s most prolific strike partnerships in our history revealed with 3 of the top 10 in the current squad

Liverpool have had countless iconic strike partnerships in our history and now the top 10 has been revealed.

By analysing the number of times two players have assisted each other, LFC History have created a list of the most potent duos (of players who made their debut after the 1969/70 season).

It’s interesting to see how dominant Kenny Dalglish is in the list, featuring three times in the top 10 and it’s no surprise to see our current front three performing well.

Both Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah appear in the top 10 twice, with their partnerships with each other and Sadio Mane.

The feat of research that has taken place for this list is phenomenal and they have begun work on including each season since 1950/51, to make a near complete list of assist partnerships.

This is from the same website that are also working through the top assists records too and it’s certainly a website you should check out.

Our groundbreaking research into assists can now reveal the best #LFC partnerships in the last 50 years in terms of who created goals for each other (60s and 50s are being worked on). Click the link and you can see the relevant games they scored in. https://t.co/f5w9jAUro7 pic.twitter.com/FfEaP41ZVC — LFChistory.net (@LFChistory) March 1, 2022

