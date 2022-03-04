Manchester City star hit with major injury and is out for ‘four to six weeks’ possibly missing Liverpool game

Manchester City know that they have a title race on their hands and with Liverpool breathing down their neck, news of an injury would be a huge blow.

As reported by Manchester City’s club website: ‘Ruben Dias, could be side-lined for several weeks … Confirming Dias had picked up a hamstring injury, the boss says he estimated the Portugal defender could miss ‘four to six weeks’.’

This news will come as a big blow for Pep Guardiola, who also confirmed that Nathan Ake is injured for their game against Manchester United – meaning there are just two fit central defenders at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp knows all-too-well that losing centre-backs is not an easy issue to deal with and the roll-on effect from not being able to rest the fit players, could be huge.

We’ll see how and if this impacts the team at the top though, we all know that their squad depth is very good and they may be able to make do without any major issues.

The good news for us is that they are weaker for a few weeks and with our game coming in five weeks and the chance of a Champions league quarter-final either side of it, this could be a significant loss.

