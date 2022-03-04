‘Not the right way to act’ – Ex-Man City star slams Liverpool man over Carabao Cup final behaviour

Danny Mills has called out Harvey Elliott for his decision to pick up a flare after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final success against Chelsea.

The elated 18-year-old picked up the item after it had been thrown onto the pitch by Reds fans.

“He’s come on during a cup final and it doesn’t look good. It’s not the right sort of image that you want to see. It’s not really the way to conduct yourself,” the former Manchester City star told Football Insider.

“It’s not surprising that somebody is going to have a word with him. It’s not the right image, it’s not the right way to act and you don’t want to encourage anything like that. He should know that.

“He might be young, he might be over-celebrating and exuberant but there is a limit to how far you can go within that.”

Jurgen Klopp has commented on the incident, noting that he would have a conversation with the attacker in light of the FA’s decision to contact the former Fulham Academy graduate for his behaviour on the day.

With all due respect, it’s difficult to take any of the outcry against the youngster seriously when the item had been picked up on the pitch.

Of course, we understand the danger associated with flares given the high temperatures they can burn to, not to mention it having not been designed for compact spaces like football stadiums.

That being said, it seems Elliott has been vilified for the act beyond the point of necessity when acting on emotion in the wake of the club’s first League Cup win for 10 years.

