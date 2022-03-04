On-loan Liverpool starlet named in junior Dutch provisional squad for European Championship qualifiers

Young Liverpool centre-half, Sepp van den Berg, has been officially selected for the junior Dutch national side’s provisional squad ahead of the European Championship qualifiers.

This update comes courtesy of the national outfit’s official Twitter account, with the Jong Oranje set to face their Bulgarian and Swiss counterparts in late March.

It’s a welcome reward for a player who, by all accounts, has impressed whilst on loan with Preston North End.

At 20 years of age, and not to mention with the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez waiting in the wings, the Dutchman faces one tall order to break into our first-XI anytime soon.

That’s not to say that it’s an impossible task for the former FC Zwolle starlet, who could very well be a suitable rotational option for the former pairing when the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip enter the tail-end of their careers.

Van den Berg arrived with a great deal of fanfare back in the summer of 2019, and it would be great to see him live up to the potential he was credited with at the time.

