“One of England’s best” – Ex-Red on the patience Joe Gomez needs before he returns to his best

Joe Gomez hasn’t played the amount of football he may have hoped for this season but his game time is steadily increasing.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily, Stephen Warnock was full of praise for our No.12 and tipped him as one of the best English defenders.

The 40-year-old said: “Joe Gomez for me is arguably still one of England’s best centre-halves.

“Fully fit, I think Gareth Southgate would have him in his squad and he would arguably have him in his team. He is that good.

“His ability to read the game, to read situations, the pace that he has.

“I think it’s great to see him back on the football pitch. It’s going to take time for him.

“It’s a slow process for him but the big thing for him this season was to get through the season unscathed.”

Fingers crossed he continues to make a full recovery from his injury and we are blessed to be in a position where there is no need to rush a return to action.

The former Charlton Athletic man has so many years ahead of him and let’s hope we see him back to his impervious best, very soon.

