The Smiths’ lead guitarist issues ‘very hard’ Liverpool claim & weighs in on title race

Johnny Marr, lead guitarist of The Smiths, found it difficult to look past Liverpool ahead of the club’s upcoming contest with West Ham in the Premier League.

The Reds recently secured their first piece of silverware of the season in the Carabao Cup and have set their sights on the remaining three competitions they’re involved in.

“As good as West Ham can be on their day, Liverpool are very hard to stop,” the musician told BBC Sport. “I’m just hoping that Alisson goes through one of his bad patches and has a weird month, not just an off-day. 3-0.”

With the Brazilian shotstopper looking in imperious form as ever, it’s difficult to see a significant drop-off occurring anytime soon, and certainly the No.1 will be critical to the club’s efforts of realising its hopes of a potential quadruple.

“What I am optimistic about as a City fan is that a few of our key players will be going into top gear in the run-in, because we have had a few weeks where Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne and even Bernardo Silva have not always been expressing themselves as we know they all can,” Marr added. “It just takes one of those players to find fifth gear and off we go.”

Coming up against one of the great Premier League sides in Pep Guardiola’s outfit, nothing but the best from our end will do in our bid to see the title return to Merseyside.

As things stand, of course, with one cup competition down, we’re set to head into the remainder of the season with our confidence levels boosted.

It’ll be a huge challenge to get ahead of City, let alone snag a quadruple this term, though the reward is undoubtedly more than worth the struggle.

