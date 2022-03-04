(Video) ‘I just want the world to be a better place’ – Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk discusses the importance of diversity and supports the #RedTogether campaign

Virgil van Dijk has highlighted the importance of diversity both within the Liverpool squad and the fanbase.

The Netherlands international was speaking to LFCTV ahead of our huge clash against West Ham tomorrow and our No. 4 was supporting the #RedTogether campaign.

The 30-year-old was rested for the 2-1 FA Cup victory over Norwich City on Wednesday in which there were 14 different nationalities included in the Liverpool squad, highlighting the mixture of cultures and ethnicities in the side.

van Dijk said ‘it’s fantastic to learn different cultures’ and claimed he’s ‘proud’ to be playing for a ‘beautiful’ club like Liverpool that fights for the rights of others.

It’s great to hear our centre-half speaking with so much respect and hopefully both his attitude and actions off the pitch can have a similar impact to one they have on it.

You can see our No. 4 chatting below via @LFC on Twitter.

