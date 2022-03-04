(Video) ‘I screamed alone!’ – Konate shares what he did after Liverpool’s League Cup final win

Posted by
Ibrahima Konate shared his enjoyment at watching back the post-match celebrations that followed Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea.

The Frenchman was a late substitute for Jurgen Klopp’s men, coming on in extra-time for Joel Matip and scoring one of the club’s 11 penalties in the shootout.

Though yet to permanently displace our Cameroonian starter, the former RB Leipzig man has proved, thus far, to be a stellar signing by the recruitment team.

You can catch the clip below (at 0:14), courtesy of LFCTV & Reddit user u/snh96:

An interview with Ibrahima Konaté from LiverpoolFC

 

