(Video) “I was” – Mo Salah admits he was shocked with his Ballon d’Or placement

Mo Salah is widely regarded as one of, if the not the, best players in the world and when he came seventh in the Ballon d’Or it shocked the world of football.

Speaking with dmc during an in-depth interview with Egyptian television, Our No.11 spoke candidly on his thoughts at the public snub of his talents.

The 29-year-old said: “I was. There is nothing much to say, I was shocked.

“But there is nothing more to comment, no one in the entire world expected me to be seventh – but I was.

“I don’t like conspiracy theories but I feel like they are not 100% fair.

“There are a lot of countries that are far from football, so I don’t know what the criteria is but I don’t believe in conspiracy theories.

“I have no proof that can show if something went wrong or not, it was their choice.

“I was shocked but other than that, I don’t know”.

The Egyptian King will be hoping that the next award will be his and the best way to assure that happens is with big performances in a Liverpool and Egypt shirt.

If we can win as many of the four trophies as possible and he can get his nation into the World Cup finals, then why shouldn’t he win the biggest individual prize?

You can watch Salah’s thoughts on the Ballon d’Or (at 40:18) via dmc on YouTube:

