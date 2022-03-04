(Video) Liverpool Under 19’s follow the first-team with a penalty shoot-out victory to progress in Europe

Liverpool Under 19’s booked their place in the next round of the UEFA Youth League with a tense victory over Genk.

The game played at the academy saw the Reds take the lead before the break as Oakley Cannonier scored his 28th goal of the season, when he followed in on a sliced shot by Max Woltman.

The Belgian side found a way back into the game with a fantastic goal by Jay-Dee Geusens, his top-corner finish came just after the restart and set up a nervy second half.

Due to the commitment of the first team to the FA Cup, several of the best youngsters were missing and so it was a big ask for the lads on the pitch to get through the rest of the game.

After 90 minutes the match went straight to penalties and it was time for Harvey Davies to be a hero, as the Scouse ‘keeper saved two penalties and helped guide the Reds to victory.

They will now travel to Italy for the one-legged match against Juventus, where most of the more senior youth players should be on hand to help reach the semi-finals.

You can watch the full highlights courtesy of LFC TV (via u/snh96 on Reddit):

