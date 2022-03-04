(Video) New angle of Virgil van Dijk’s reaction to VAR ruling out Joel Matip’s Carabao Cup final goal

Very few expected to see Joel Matip’s goal to be ruled out when it first went in and definitely not because of Virgil van Dijk.

Our No.4 was adjudged to have been blocking Reece James and therefore interfering with play, whilst he was in an offside position inside the box.

It was such a shame that the goal had to be taken away from the Cameroon international, as it would have solidified his position as a cult hero for life (if it hasn’t been already!).

Courtesy of a new angle that has been shared by the EFL in their behind the scenes video of our victory over Chelsea, the reaction of the Dutch captain can be seen.

As the referee declares that he will go and check the monitor after a VAR check, the outward arms (that we are more used to seeing when we score a goal) of the 30-year-old illustrate his shock.

It looks as though he’s not even aware that it’s him they’re looking at and certainly not that he agrees with their decision.

You can watch van Dijk’s reaction (at 3:50) via EFL on YouTube:

