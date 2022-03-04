(Video) Revisiting Daniel Agger’s jaw-dropping screamer v West Ham in 2006

Goals from defenders are a rare thing indeed, which makes Daniel Agger’s long-range effort against West Ham in 2006 all the more special.

The Dane had gone on a marauding run past the halfway line and, finding himself totally unmarked, unleashed a wicked effort from well outside the box to beat Roy Carroll.

The Merseysiders went on to secure a 2-1 comeback victory after Bobby Zomora’s opener 12 minutes in.

You can catch the clip below (at 0:46), courtesy of @LFC:

That absolute screamer from Agger 😱😍 Enjoy 𝓯𝓲𝓿𝓮 𝓸𝓯 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓫𝓮𝓼𝓽 🆚 @WestHam pic.twitter.com/L2gdXyEdtn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 4, 2022