(Video) “The chef’s happy” – Roy Keane on the buzz around Liverpool and the high morale within the club

Liverpool defeated Norwich City in the FA Cup to keep their dream of winning four trophies this season, alive.

Speaking on ITV Sport, Roy Keane was asked what the mood is like in a winning dressing room as the season enters the business end and results are going your way.

The 50-year-old said: “It’s fantastic, the energy in the training ground, everybody’s happy.

“The chef’s happy, the bus driver’s happy, the kit lady – everybody’s happy, fantastic!”.

Few will disagree that the mood inside the dressing room is so strong because of two things: Jurgen Klopp and our run of recent results.

Having such a positive figure head at the helm will undoubtedly rub off on everyone around him and then add in a great run of form and a cup win – it’s clear to see why everything is so rosy at the moment.

It’s up to the lads on the pitch to keep this all going and ensure we end the season with as much silverware as possible.

You can watch Keane’s comments (at 4:42) courtesy of ITV Sport (via SOCCER 24 on YouTube):

