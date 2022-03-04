(Video) Watch new drone footage of the Anfield Road End development update

Anyone who has attended a match or been to Anfield recently would have seen how far along the redevelopment of the stadium is.

It’s really interesting and exciting to watch it grow from the ground up, even if having to cut through Stanley Park to get round the building work is frustrating!

Only being able to see it from ground level and around the gates erected around the building work, means that there is only so much that can be seen.

This new drone footage is brilliant though as it gives a much better perspective of where the club are up to with their changes to our iconic stadium.

As well as this, the shots of the stadium and the city as a whole are beautiful and it’s certainly worth a watch, as we live through this historic moment in our football club’s legacy.

We’re looking forward to watching the work continue and see how they manage to get the building work done around the already standing stadium.

You can watch the video of the Anfield Road End update via You’ll Never Drone Alone on YouTube:

