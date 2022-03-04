Virgil van Dijk makes a ‘substantial’ donation and auctions Carabao Cup final shirt for ‘Dutch Deaf team’

Virgil van Dijk is not just a brilliant footballer but also a fantastic human being, as his latest charitable act demonstrates.

As repoted by De Telegraaf: ‘Van Dijk did not hesitate for a moment when he heard that the Dutch Deaf team cannot travel to the Deaflympics in Brazil in May due to a lack of money.

‘He made a substantial private donation and hopes that this can contribute to the participation of the Oranje in the Deaflympics.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool Under 19’s follow the first-team with a penalty shoot-out victory to progress in Europe

‘The Liverpool captain says: “I have discussed this with my family and we are happy to help. That’s why we support these guys, who have delivered a great performance by moving from 21st to 7th place in the world ranking. I admire the way these guys practice their sport.”

‘In addition to his financial support, Van Dijk has donated his signed shirt from the English cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea on Sunday for the charity of the Dutch Deaf national team.

‘The highest bidder (mail to: shirtactie@nederlandsdovenelf tal.nl) will receive that shirt’.

It’s testament to the man that he is, for our No.4 to be willing to donate a shirt that will mean so much to him – so that he can back this worthy cause.

Let’s hope the team perform well at the tournament and if anyone wants to get their hands on the famous jersey, now is your opportunity.

#Ep37 of The Red Nets Podcast: European Super League 2.0, the impact of the League Cup win… and more!