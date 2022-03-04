West Ham could be without up to eight players for their trip to Anfield in the Premier League

West Ham inflicted one of our two losses this season and they will be hoping that their trip to Anfield will complete a 100% record.

It will be a tough task against the Reds though and this will be made tougher by a glut of injury issues for David Moyes.

There are currently eight players who may be ruled out and the former Everton and Manchester United managed gave an update on some of them, during his pre-match press conference.

Speaking via the West Ham website: ‘Ryan Fredericks is doing a bit better and so is Arthur [Masuaku]. We’ve got some good news on that side.

‘We’ve got a concern about [Tomas] Soucek because of his stitches in his head, so that’s something we’re concerned about, but we’re probably no different from any other Club in the Premier League – we’ve got some injuries.

‘Andriy [Yarmolenko] has been training, but he won’t travel to Liverpool with us. I don’t think he’s quite ready and we want to give him every opportunity to do everything he can for his family and his country’.

As well as the four mentioned in the press conference; Angelo Ogbonna (knee) and Vladimir Coufal (groin) are out, with Aaron Cresswell and Mark Noble a doubt but will probably be in the squad.

With so many close to returning, it’s likely some of the eight will feature but it will not be a fully fit Hammers squad arriving on Merseyside.

