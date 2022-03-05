Gary Lineker moved by what Liverpool fans did during minute’s applause for Ukraine

Gary Lineker was keen to praise Liverpool fans’ actions prior the Reds’ meeting with West Ham United in a tweet.

The home supporters moved Match of the Day pundit with a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone during pre-match applause for Ukraine in a gesture of solidarity with the besieged nation.

Half way through the minute’s applause for Ukraine, Liverpool fans start singing “You’ll Never Walk Alone”. Very moving. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 5, 2022

The Merseysiders find themselves 1-0 up against David Moyes’ men, at the time of writing, via a well-taken Sadio Mane opener.

Though there’s often debate about to what extent football and sport in general should be intertwined in politics, it’s good to see Premier League outfits and beyond uniting in support of Ukraine in light of Russia’s ongoing invasion of their Slavic neighbours.

Certainly, we at the Empire of the Kop share the mindset of many a fan of the importance of such a show of solidarity in what continues to be a more than difficult time for Ukraine.

We can only hope that continued pressure on Vladimir Putin’s government will force the Russian leader to review his abhorrent actions.

