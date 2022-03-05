John Terry shares Luis Diaz verdict Liverpool fans will love

John Terry felt inclined to comment on Liverpool’s latest acquisition following the Reds’ tense victory over West Ham United.

The former Chelsea skipper tweeted praise for the winter signing after another exceptional performance for Jurgen Klopp’s men down the left-flank.

Diaz is a player ⚽️👏🏻 @LFC — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) March 5, 2022

The Colombian was a constant threat against David Moyes’ men, with one impressive 50-yard run, in particular, standing out during the 1-0 win at Anfield.

Not a single fan will disagree with the ex-centre-half as the 25-year-old continues to impress in the front-three despite the lack of an acclimatisation period.

Admittedly, it should be noted that we do feel the wide man has yet to really hit his best form under Jurgen Klopp, with the German having previously admitted he’s letting the forward play his natural game rather than bombard him with the specifics of the demands of playing in a Liverpool side.

To his credit, Diaz has certainly looked far from out of place, as he continues to press high up the pitch and produce darting runs inside the box in a manner none too dissimilar to the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

