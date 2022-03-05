Jordan Henderson blown away by ‘immense’ Liverpool star after latest stunning performance

Jordan Henderson was left impressed by Luis Diaz’s electric performance for Liverpool in a tense 1-0 win over West Ham United.

The Colombian was a constant threat throughout, threatening with his pace and aggressive runs in the opposition half.

“He’s hit the ground running. He’s been fantastic,” the skipper told BBC Match of the Day (via BBC Sport).

“He was immense in the [Carabao Cup] final and again today brilliant.

“He’s fit straight in, pressing and winning the ball high up the pitch.”

The 25-year-old continues to search for his second goal under Jurgen Klopp, having yet to find the back of the net since a 3-1 league win over Norwich City in February.

When it comes to the former FC Porto man’s scoring record, it seems a matter of when rather than if with regards to a potential rush of goals.

The winger seems to have been doing everything right on the pitch, with a consistent end product proving to be somewhat elusive.

Otherwise, it’s difficult to fault our winter signing’s performances, with him having adapted near perfectly to life in Merseyside.

Rest assured, of course, that once the goals do start flowing for the No.23, it’ll be a steady stream for Diaz.

