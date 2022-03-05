Klopp appears to give away major hint on potential managerial successor at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp was adamant that he and the club would not leave Liverpool in a dire state following his potential exit in 2024.

Continuity has reigned supreme thus far, as is being currently demonstrated by Julian Ward’s transition into the sporting director role, with highly-respected figure, Michael Edwards, passing the torch.

“The plan is the future of the club,” the 54-year-old told reporters at his pre-match presser.

“What we are constantly working on is that everything is in place, that the things we do are not for me, not for us, not for this generation, they are for a long time.

“So many things we tried to improve here over the years.”

As such, the German appeared to hint at his potential replacement continuing a similar theme and coming from within the side itself.

“It’s just doing the right things, employing the right people, putting them in the right positions,” Klopp added.

“That doesn’t mean you win the title, it just means you have the right people for the right job – so use them.

“These people – we have a lot of them here at the moment – and that’s the plan, that things will be good after I leave.”

Looking at the current structure in place, Pep Lijnders would stand out as the most obvious candidate to succeed Klopp once he departs in 2024.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has already admitted that his No.2 is largely responsible for taking care of coaching sessions and has been credited with some tactical changes in-game.

Let’s not forget, of course, that filling the coach’s shoes will be a task of epic proportions for whomever deigns to pick up the reins.

Though, as history will remind us, a spirit of continuity can be more than conducive to sustained success.

