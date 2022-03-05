Klopp rushes to Trent’s defence over bizarre criticism: “I don’t understand that”

Jurgen Klopp was left a little baffled by criticism of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive abilities after one journalist raised the concern in his post-match presser.

The German made it clear that he didn’t agree with such a viewpoint, insisting that the fullback wouldn’t have made it into the backline if he didn’t trust the 23-year-old defensively.

🗣️"Absolutely, I don't understand that." Klopp baffled by criticism of one Liverpool star 🤯 #LFC pic.twitter.com/ff0BfEoiBX — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 5, 2022

The Academy graduate was pivotal in the Merseysiders’ 1-0 victory over West Ham providing both the assist for Sadio Mane’s first-half winner and preventing a certain goal with a goalline clearance from Pablo Fornals’ lob.

It’s difficult to think of where such criticism originated given how rock-solid we have looked for much of the season.

There have been rare occasions admittedly where the fullback was caught out whilst marauding away from our defensive third, though he’s often had support from the likes of Mo Salah and Co. down the right-flank with the Egyptian instructed to support at times by tracking back.

As one of the most devastating offensive right-backs in world football, however, it seems some are under the misguided illusion that Alexander-Arnold often abandons his defensive duties in favour of supporting our attacking efforts.

