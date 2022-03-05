Klopp’s plan for Liverpool exit set to heavily contrast with Ferguson’s Man Utd departure in one clear way

Jurgen Klopp assured fans that the club would be in safe hands following his eventual departure in 2024.

It’s a promise Liverpool fans will be hoping to see the side keep, with the stark decline of Manchester United following the exit of managerial legend, Alex Ferguson, a sharp reminder of the importance of forward-planning.

“It’s just doing the right things, employing the right people, putting them in the right positions,” the Reds boss told reporters ahead of the club’s Premier League meeting with West Ham.

“That doesn’t mean you win the title, it just means you have the right people for the right job – so use them.

“These people – we have a lot of them here at the moment – and that’s the plan, that things will be good after I leave.”

Indeed, the German’s words would appear to more than hint at ensuring the continued success of the Merseysiders with smart staff and player acquisitions.

The purchases of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in recent years would certainly indicate that we’re very much looking at safeguarding the future of the squad – as would the summer signing of Ibrahima Konate.

Though Ferguson undoubtedly ended things on a high in Manchester, the Scot had ultimately squeezed everything he could out of his old guard and his replacement, David Moyes, was evidently ill-equipped to handle a rebuild.

Getting key players in our end who can be key fixtures in the spine of the first-team for the next five to 10 years will be critical in ensuring that we don’t drop like a stone after Klopp’s departure.

You can catch the full embargoed section below:

