Liverpool team news confirmed: Konate starts as injury boost confirmed in starting-XI

Liverpool are back involved in Premier League action following a near two-week absence filled with domestic cup ties, including the club’s Carabao Cup final success.

The Merseysiders could close the gap to Manchester City down to three points should they take home the lion’s share of the spoils in the contest with David Moyes’ West Ham.

As things stand, the club finds itself six points behind the league leaders with a game in hand to play against the Hammers.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk has been partnered with Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the back four.

In the middle of the park, Jurgen Klopp has given nods to Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita, the latter returning to the starting-XI despite some concerns surrounding his potential availability.

Up top, the German has kept the faith in Luis Diaz, who presumably once again slots in at the left-flank, and is joined by Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

