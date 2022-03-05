‘Most stupid answer I ever gave’ – Klopp clears up confusion on 2024 Liverpool exit plan

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that plans to depart Liverpool in the summer of 2024 remain unchanged.

The German had hinted previously that he would not rule out the possibility of extending his stay in Merseyside, though clarified his comments in his pre-match presser.

“The plan is, in the moment, to 2024, thank you very much,” the former Mainz coach told reporters. “That was not the most stupid question ever asked, probably was the most stupid answer I ever gave.”

By the point of the date in question, the head coach will have spent nine years at the Anfield-based outfit – a longer period of time at a club than previously enjoyed in prior roles.

It’s utterly bizarre to think of this club without the beaming 54-year-old holding the reins, though we’ve no doubt the club’s impeccable forward-planning will ensure we’re in the best position possible post-Klopp.

Julian Ward has already passed one test with the recruitment of Luis Diaz in the winter window, however, no one needs to tell him that replacing the Liverpool boss will be a different challenge altogether.

There’s the possibility of a relatively smooth transition in the form of Pep Lijnders, which would ultimately be very fitting with regard to the culture of continuity we’re trying to recreate.

You can catch the full press conference below:

