Neco Williams almost goes full Luis Suarez as halfway line lob strikes the crossbar in Championship clash

Neco Williams was inches away from a moment of magic in Fulham’s 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers, with one long-range effort striking the bar.

The Welshman drove up the pitch in possession before trying out his luck from just after the halfway line with an audacious lob that came achingly close to beating Thomas Kaminski.

The 20-year-old seems to have settled in well with Marco Silva’s outfit, with the presence of former Liverpool star, Harry Wilson, no doubt helping the fullback acclimatise to life in London.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: