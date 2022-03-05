(Photo) Liverpool fans taunt Zouma with two-word message attached to inflatable cat face

Liverpool fans continued their taunting of Kurt Zouma with an inflatable cat face during the Reds’ clash with West Ham.

A message reading, ‘kick me’, was attached to the front of the item in question, with another message referencing the Frenchman’s prior abuse of his cats seen flying above Anfield prior to the first whistle.

The Reds found themselves 1-0 ahead at the time of writing in what was a closely-fought contest between the two outfits.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Neil Jones’ Twitter account:

