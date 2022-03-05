Van Dijk breaks 59-game record as Liverpool secure nervy 1-0 win v West Ham

Virgil van Dijk broke a huge record in a Liverpool shirt after topping Lee Sharpe’s sequence of 59 games unbeaten at home.

The Reds secured yet another clean sheet in what was a nervy affair between the Anfielders and David Moyes’ West Ham.

Virgil van Dijk has now set the record for the longest unbeaten run at home with 60 games. SOLID 💪 pic.twitter.com/9hcZEsRTIa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 5, 2022

The result sees Jurgen Klopp’s outfit climb to within three points of league leaders Manchester City after Sadio Mane’s first-half opener secured victory at L4 for the home side.

The evidence of the Dutchman’s brilliance in the heart of the backline has been on show ever since his big-money switch from Southampton.

Following a massive drop in form, which coincided directly with the absence of the 30-year-old and then centre-half partner, Joe Gomez, in what was a disastrous injury crisis, it’s reassuring to see the player back in action on a regular basis.

As far as we’re concerned, none across Europe come close to our talismanic No.4, particularly as he has begun to show off his top form once more after a return from a severe ACL injury.

