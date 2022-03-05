(Video) Klopp consoles Liverpool-linked Jarrod Bowen after injury forces him off the pitch

Jurgen Klopp will have inevitably invited accusations of having ‘tapped-up’ Jarrod Bowen after being spotted consoling the West Ham star as he left the field of play.

The German tapped the Englishman’s head after the injured attacker was brought off the pitch with the help of two physios.

Having enjoyed a superb season with David Moyes’ men, we hope that the injury in question is far from serious and that the 25-year-old enjoys a swift return back to the Hammers’ first-XI.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sport Canli: