(Video) Klopp outlines one clear area Liverpool can improve in ahead of West Ham clash

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Liverpool have room for improvement when it comes to defending set-pieces.

The Reds boss noted that his outfit struggled in that area in the club’s prior meeting with West Ham.

The Merseysiders sit six points behind Manchester City in the league table, with a potential three points against the Hammers allowing the club to close the gap once more and put pressure on the Cityzens ahead of the Manchester derby.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"Thank you for reminding me. I will tell the boys again today that they have something to improve." Klopp on where he feels #LFC can improve 🤔 pic.twitter.com/md8ZzxhSRz — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 4, 2022

Fans can find the Liverpool boss’ full embargoed section of his pre-West Ham press conference below: