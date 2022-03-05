(Video) Klopp teases Anfield crowd with tunnel exit before celebrating huge 1-0 win with classic fist-pumps

There was little other choice for Jurgen Klopp other than to celebrate with Liverpool fans after his side secured a massive 1-0 victory against West Ham.

The German appeared to angle for the tunnel at fulll-time before rushing over to the Kop to share his classic fist-pump celebration as the Reds moved to within three points of Manchester City.

It’s a result that will inevitably pile pressure on the Cityzens ahead of the Manchester derby.

