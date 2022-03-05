(Video) Klopp teases Anfield crowd with tunnel exit before celebrating huge 1-0 win with classic fist-pumps

Posted by
(Video) Klopp teases Anfield crowd with tunnel exit before celebrating huge 1-0 win with classic fist-pumps

There was little other choice for Jurgen Klopp other than to celebrate with Liverpool fans after his side secured a massive 1-0 victory against West Ham.

The German appeared to angle for the tunnel at fulll-time before rushing over to the Kop to share his classic fist-pump celebration as the Reds moved to within three points of Manchester City.

It’s a result that will inevitably pile pressure on the Cityzens ahead of the Manchester derby.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC and originating from Neil Jones’ Twitter account: 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top