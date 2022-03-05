(Video) Mane turns in Trent’s stunning low cross with clinical finish to put Liverpool 1-0 up

Sadio Mane took advantage of another finely-taken cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold to ensure Liverpool took first blood in their contest with West Ham United.

The Senegalese international’s effort had invited a VAR check from officials at Stockley Park, though it was deemed just onside in a tight call.

The former Southampton ace’s opener for the Reds takes his total tally to 14 goals in 33 games (across all competitions).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & beINSports:

Sadio Mané gives Liverpool the lead! ⚽ The forward reacts quickest to divert Trent Alexander-Arnold's effort past Łukasz Fabiański, and after a VAR review, the goal stands! pic.twitter.com/gQpkZOGgf4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2022