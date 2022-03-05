(Video) Naby Keita soaks up Anfield adulation as Liverpool star handed deserved standing ovation

Liverpool fans were keen to applaud the efforts of Naby Keita as he came off the pitch for James Milner late in the second-half of action against West Ham.

The Guinean international was instrumental throughout, feeding Trent Alexander-Arnold for his assist of Sadio Mane’s opener and providing a crucial intervention to cut out the threat posed by Antonio down the line.

With the No.8 having been subjected to heavy criticism since his move from the German top-flight, it’s more than encouraging to see the midfielder enjoying his football in the famous red shirt.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sport Canli:

Feel very happy for Naby Keita. Finally getting the appreciation he deserves. pic.twitter.com/8GQH2hveUb — DK 💫⁷ (@lfcchaedk) March 5, 2022