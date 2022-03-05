(Video) Robertson cheekily rips into Trent over first-half moment in West Ham clash

Andy Robertson had a sneaky suspicion that his fellow Liverpool fullback, Trent Alexander-Arnold, had intended his assist for Sadio Mane’s opener as an effort on goal.

The Scouser laughed the claim off, stating he was pleased to continue contributing for the club in such a manner.

The 1-0 against David Moyes’ men sees the Merseysiders climb to within three points of league leaders Manchester City in what is proving to be a close title race.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

"That was a miss hit shot wasn't it?" 👀 Just Liverpool's Andy Robertson joking about whether teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold meant his landmark assist for Sadio Mane's goal 😂 pic.twitter.com/DUBfZk12fq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2022