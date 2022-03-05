(Video) Trent spares Liverpool blushes with brilliant goalline clearance

Trent Alexander-Arnold came to Liverpool’s rescue in the 38th minute to deny Pablo Fornals an equaliser for West Ham.

The Hammers star had been played clear by teammate, Jarrod Bowen, and lobbed Alisson Becker prior to the No.66’s vital intervention.

It’s been back and forth between the two outfits in what is yet another critical contest for the Merseysiders in their bid to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & beINSports