(Video) Watch Diaz terrify West Ham defence with remarkable 50-yard run

Luis Diaz showed off his blistering pace with a remarkable 50-yard run from the Liverpool half before being felled outside the West Ham box.

The Colombian has proven to be a more than comfortable dribbler for Jurgen Klopp’s men since his switch from FC Porto, adding another dimension to our already formidable forward line.

It beggars belief that the 25-year-old has yet to add to his one goal registered in the famous red shirt so far, though we’d expect the goals to start properly flowing for the No.23 once he finds his shooting boots.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NBC Sports:

That Luis Diaz run, OH MY 😍 pic.twitter.com/BurfcBECGG — 🇩🇪🐐 (@its_me_axad) March 5, 2022