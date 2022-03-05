West Ham hit with huge selection blow as £100m plus star misses Liverpool clash

Declan Rice is set to miss out on West Ham’s upcoming visit of Liverpool in the Premier League.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Goal’s Neil Jones who noted the absence of the England international – whom David Moyes now values in excess of £100m (as reported by Eurosport) – in the Hammers’ starting-XI.

No Declan Rice for West Ham#LIVWHU https://t.co/04TiRrwg4t — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) March 5, 2022

The Merseysiders are within six points of league leaders Manchester City but could cut the deficit in half should they manage to snatch all three points in their impending meeting with the Londoners.

READ MORE: Liverpool team news confirmed: Konate starts as injury boost confirmed in starting-XI

It’s a considerable blow for the visitors who find themselves embroiled in a battle for a top four spot alongside the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

We’ll be wishing the 23-year-old a swift recovery, of course, and wish his outfit all the best of luck beyond our upcoming clash in the English top-flight.

On our end, the return of Naby Keita to the starting lineup despite some fears over his potential absence in Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match presser marks a significant boost in our bid to close in on the Cityzens.

#Ep37 of The Red Nets Podcast: European Super League 2.0, the impact of the League Cup win… and more!