Andy Robertson credits Liverpool’s battling spirit after an ‘important’ victory over West Ham

Andy Robertson was part of a strong defensive performance that ensured Liverpool left Anfield with three points and a clean sheet.

Our defence was constantly tested by Michail Antonio and there were several occasions where our No.26 was called upon to help stop the Jamaican international.

The game wasn’t won until the final whistle blew and the need for a battling spirit was noted by Scotland’s captain, who took to his social media after the game.

The 27-year-old said: ‘Tough battle today against a good team! Important 3 points 🙌 #YNWA’.

That’s all this part of the season is about, getting three points and moving onto the next game where we can try and do it all over again.

We’re in a strong run of form and have ensured that no Premier League team will beat us home and away this season, something which has never happened under Jurgen Klopp.

