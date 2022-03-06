‘Can’t do that on the Playstation’ – son of ex-Red full of praise for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded yet another assist as Liverpool defeated West Ham 1-0 at Anfield.

It’s been another terrific season for our No.66 and his tally of passes that have lead to a Liverpool goal, is already at a career high for him in a single campaign.

There are so many impressed fans of the Scouser in our team and one of which is Patrik Berger Jr., son of the former Red, and he took to his social media.

The 27-year-old wrote: ‘We have a DEFENDER with 11 PL assists after 27 games😂😂 You can’t do that on the Playstation’.

It’s fair to say that the numbers that the 23-year-old is recording are hard to achieve on a video game and his talents are reaching a freakish level of impressive.

Let’s hope he can keep breaking records with his sublime passing of a football.

You can view the Tweet via @bergyan7 on Twitter:

We have a DEFENDER with 11 PL assists after 27 games😂😂 You can’t do that on the Playstation — Patrik Berger Jr. (@bergyan7) March 5, 2022

