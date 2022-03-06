Chelsea permitted to wear Club World Cup badges despite Liverpool being rejected by the Premier League in 2019

Liverpool were crowned Club World Cup champions in 2019 but were not permitted to wear the winner’s badge in the Premier League.

We were permitted one game, as well as wearing the badge in the Champions League, but no more celebration of the world’s best team was allowed.

This is not something that occurs in other European nations, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona all recently wearing the badge in their respective domestic leagues.

It was a shame that the Reds couldn’t wear the badge with pride but now it feels even more strange, given the decision to allow Chelsea to wear the badge during their reign as champions.

As reported by Footy Headlines; ‘Chelsea are wearing the FIFA Club World Cup badge in the Premier League match against Burnley this afternoon.

‘They will do so until the end of the Premier League season.’

This just all seems very unfair, why has their stance now changed?

Whatever the reasoning, it just means that we will have to win it again to ensure we receive the celebration we deserve.

