David Moyes admits he asked Jurgen Klopp for Sevilla advice and reveals Liverpool boss was full of praise for West Ham

David Moyes has admitted he asked Jurgen Klopp for advice on how to face Spanish side Sevilla prior to West Ham’s clash with Liverpool yesterday.

The 1-0 defeat for the Hammers at Anfield leaves them sixth in the table as they prepare for Thursday night’s Europa League clash with the La Liga outfit in Spain.

“I spoke to Jurgen before the game and he was very complimentary about our team and some of our players,” Moyes told Football London (via Hammers News).

“I was asking Jurgen about Seville and he was telling me different things, I was trying to get some tips as he knows what it is like.”

Klopp has faced Sevilla competitively on three occasions in charge of Liverpool.

The Spaniards defeated us 3-1 in the Europa League final back in 2016 as well as holding us to two draws in the Champions League group stages back in the 2017/18 season.

Moyes’ side performed well against us yesterday and if we’re honest, they probably deserved something from the game.

But for us to not be at our best and to still come away with all three points is a big positive – winning games like that is the sign of champions.

We also kept our 14th Premier League clean sheet yesterday, only Manchester City have more (15).

Klopp has been full of praise for West Ham star Jarrod Bowen in the past and the London outfit also possess quality players in the form of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio – they’re the players our German boss was potentially speaking to Moyes about before the game.

It was a great win for us yesterday – now let’s hope Manchester United can do us a favour today and take points off City.

