‘Didn’t have the impact he would have liked’ – Jamie Carragher weighs in on Mo Salah’s performance against West Ham

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed that Mo Salah was ‘frustrated’ during the Reds’ 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Anfield yesterday.

The Egyptian King failed to find the back of the net against the Hammers yesterday and was kept quiet all evening – this led to Carragher suggesting the Premier League’s top scorer was taking ‘shots from areas where he shouldn’t’.

“If there was one man you would maybe looking to bring off, who has maybe not been at their best, it’s Mo Salah,” said Carragher during commentary of the game for Sky Sports (via HITC).

“But his record is that good. Would you want to bring him off in a game like this?

“Sometimes you see Salah in situations like that where he is a little frustrated with his game (snatching at shots from the edge of the box). Maybe didn’t have the impact he would have liked.

“At times he takes shots from areas where he shouldn’t and we have seen a couple of instances of that.”

The former AS Roma man was substituted with just over ten minutes remaining and was replaced by Diogo Jota.

It was a first-half strike from in-form Sadio Mane that earned Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points and placed them just three points Manchester City at the top of the Premier League before the Manchester derby later today.

The Senegal international’s strike was his 12th in the league this term and his fifth goal in his last five Premier League appearances.

Our No. 11 can’t be at his world-class best every single game so it’s a good job we have other quality attacking players around him such as Mane, Jota and Luis Diaz.

The latter impressed once again yesterday and his performance probably warranted a goal – he’s taken to life at the club really quickly and every time he gets the ball you feel something is about to happen.

Mo is still yet to sign a new contract at the club and will soon be entering the final 12 months of his deal.

Let’s hope that is sorted sooner rather than later, but for now, let’s continue our impressive form as we remain in contention for FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League success.

