Diego Simeone interested in signing Ex-Liverpool star who’s struggled since leaving Anfield

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is reportedly interested in signing Gini Wijnaldum from PSG.

The former Newcastle United man left the Reds in the summer after his contract at Anfield expired after five years at the club.

The 31-year-old has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in the French capital and according to Mundo Deportivo (via the Liverpool Echo), La Liga giants Atletico are preparing a £16.5m offer.

Our former No. 5 is reportedly earning huge wages at Parc Des Princes, though, and that may mean a move to the Spanish capital is unlikely unless he’s willing to take a pay cut.

He was a vitally important part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad before his departure last year.

Everyone at the club wanted the Dutchman to extend his stay but terms on a new deal were never agreed upon.

Wijnaldum made 237 appearances for us and won four major trophies during his time on Merseyside.

He has previously expressed his dissatisfaction at PSG and the lack of game time he’s receiving under ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Parisians were defeated 1-0 by Nice last night but do remain 13 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Gini Wijnaldum touched the ball 28 times tonight!!! In midfield. For PSG. With 60% of the ball. In case your wonder about the other midfielders: Verratti 138 touches, Danilo 66! 😳🤷‍♂️ — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) March 5, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see whether Simeone and his side make a bid for Wijnaldum in the summer and provide the midfielder with somewhat of an escape from the French club.

